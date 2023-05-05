Reflecting on the legacy of beloved Royals outfielder Lorenzo Cain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Lorenzo Cain will officially sign a one-day contract and retire as a Royal at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday.

The two-time All-Star, 2014 ALCS MVP and 2015 World Series Champion spent seven seasons in Kansas City. Cain’s unique legacy goes down as one of the most influential in Kansas City sports history.

The 2014 and 2015 Royals will always hold a special place in the hearts of Royals fans. After more than 20 years without a single playoff victory from the Royals or Chiefs, those two October runs injected life into this city with real joy for the first time in two decades. One of the best attributes of those teams is that it really was a team effort. But when it comes to the most electrifying Royal, look no further than the infectious smile of Lorenzo Cain.

Lorenzo Cain officially retires as a Royal this weekend. His friendship with @SalvadorPerez15 still puts a smile on the faces of #Royals fans today. A look back on some of the best bromance moments from Kansas City's World Series champion duo. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/MLTDUvazHt — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) May 4, 2023

Cain didn’t have the power of Mike Moustakas, the clutch gene of Eric Hosmer, the speed of Jarrod Dyson or the energy of Salvador Perez. Instead, he embodied the identity, of the group altogether.

On a team where the whole was greater than the sum of the parts, it was Lorenzo Cain who truly personified Aristotle’s philosophy.

Cain played America’s pastime how it was meant to be played. He hit home runs, stole bases, crashed into walls, scored from first on singles, and was a nuisance to laundry machines with grass stains galore. “Two-thirds of the earth was covered by water and one-third by Lorenzo Cain,” was the popular social media phrase.

No. 6 really could do it all and brought unmatched swag, confidence and charisma with the Lo-Cain lean back, old man limp back to the dugout and a 1738 walkup song that captivated the 816.

So it was no surprise that when Kansas City arrived on the sport’s biggest stage, Cain elevated his game to new heights, eliciting some of the most deafening cheers and the memorable announcer calls — highlighted by the now-iconic “He can fly!” from Joe Buck.

Lorenzo Cain flew around the Kauffman Stadium diamond for years as the wind beneath the wings of on one of the greatest teams in Kansas City sports history.

In honor of the All-Star Game, I celebrated the career of one of Kansas City's favorite All-Stars, Lorenzo Cain.

On a team where the whole was greater than the sum of its parts, Lo Cain personified the identity of the #Royals all together. And we'll always remember: "He can fly." pic.twitter.com/16S5yFpEBf — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) July 20, 2022

As years go by, fans may forget many of the stats and highlights, but what they will always remember is how he made them feel. Giving Kansas City thrilling shared experiences, from a Royals renaissance that we will never forget.

Below are the details of Cain’s retirement ceremony at Kauffman Stadium:

“Beginning at approximately 5:45 p.m., there will be an on-field ceremony to celebrate Cain, who won a World Series with the Royals in 2015. Special guests expected to participate in the ceremony include former Manager and 2023 Royals Hall of Fame inductee, Ned Yost, former teammates Salvador Perez and Alex Gordon and Special Assistant to the General Manager, Rusty Kuntz.”

