Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

NASCAR set for return to Kansas Speedway

By Nathan Brennan
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Racing returns to Kansas Speedway this weekend. Buckle up and start your engine, racing is back in the Sunflower State. Over the next several days, racing fans can make their way to Kansas Speedway for the first NASCAR races of the season in Kansas.

For the first time in the track’s history, the NASCAR Experience will open in the midway. It includes racing simulations, giveaways, DJs and appearances from drivers.

The Highline District also debuts in front of Turn 1, giving fans food and drink options and a live pickleball court. DeSoto, Kansas native and professional ARCA Menards Series driver, Mandy Chick, will race at Kansas Speedway for the first time on Saturday.

Chick is in her second season with ARCA Menards and finished in fifth at Daytona earlier this year. You can watch her interview with KCTV5 below. Other events include The Canine Stars Dog Show, Speediatrics Fun Day Festival and NASCAR Youth Series. The AdventHealth 400 starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. Find the full schedule and ticket information here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford, 31 and Jacob Morrill, 30 of Des Moines
Iowa couple charged with leaving child behind on a trip to Kansas City
Piper Carter, a 19-year-old University of Kansas student, was found dead in her sorority house...
Overland Park community remembers KU student found dead in sorority house
Several homeowners on E. Bundschu Place in Independence are facing thousands of dollars in...
Neighborhood left reeling after multiple homes are vandalized
A fire at the Denny's across the interstate from the Truman Sports Complex was a total loss for...
Fire at Denny’s near Truman Sports Complex leads to hotel evacuation

Latest News

NASCAR returns to Kansas Speedway
NASCAR set for return to Kansas Speedway
Mandy Chick returns to Kansas Speedway
Hometown girl Mandy Chick returns to Kansas Speedway
Sir’Antonio Brown was shot in the area of North 31st Street and Greeley Avenue in KCK.
KCK police continue investigation into shooting of 6-year-old boy
Search continues for suspect in child's death
KCK police continue investigation into shooting of 6-year-old boy