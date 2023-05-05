Aging & Style
NASCAR: Chiefs legend Neil Smith named Grand Marshal

Former Kansas City Chiefs player Neil Smith greets fans during the Chiefs' victory celebration...
Former Kansas City Chiefs player Neil Smith greets fans during the Chiefs' victory celebration and parade in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - One of the all time Chiefs greats will take center stage on the Kansas Speedway Sunday.

Kansas Speedway announced Neil Smith will serve as the Grand Marshal for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series spectacular. The defensive end Chiefs Hall of Famer will announce, “Drivers Start Your Engines” to jumpstart the action.

“Nobody gave his heart and soul to the game of football like Neil Smith, and I know our fans will enjoy his command to start engines on Sunday,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “We are honored to have him serve as grand marshal for what promises to be an incredible day for Kansas City race fans.”

Smith suited up with the Chiefs his first nine seasons in the NFL where his pass rush yielded 86.5 sacks and 29 forced fumbles. He also blocked five field-goal attempts before departing for Denver where he won two Super Bowls.

Smith will make his debut 2 p.m. Sunday.

