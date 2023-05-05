Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Mayor Lucas to propose bill banning landfill approvals within Kansas City

FILE — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted that he will propose banning landfills within...
FILE — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted that he will propose banning landfills within Kansas City for one year.(WSMV)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The City of Raymore, along with hundreds of community members in the area, had spoken against the idea of a landfill in south Kansas City that would be nearby its city limits.

Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted a statement Friday afternoon that may put some of their fears to rest, at least for now.

“Any landfill discussion needs to be regional. As a result, I will put forward a bill next week to ban the approval of any requests to build a landfill within Kansas City,” he said.

The mayor added the ban would run until June 1, 2024.

Kris Turnbow, the mayor of Raymore, first raised concerns about the idea in the fall when he received information that a developer may be considering a dump site between Peterson Road and Horridge Road, south of Highway 150. That would fall within the boundaries of Kansas City, Missouri.

Mayor Kris Turnbow said he has learned of preliminary discussions between private developers...
Mayor Kris Turnbow said he has learned of preliminary discussions between private developers and the City of Kansas City, Missouri, for the landfill development.(City of Raymore)

The site in question has raised the ire of not just Raymore. Governing bodies for Lee’s Summit, Belton, Peculiar, and Cass County have passed resolutions in opposition, as has the Lee’s Summit School Board.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford, 31 and Jacob Morrill, 30 of Des Moines
Iowa couple charged with leaving child behind on a trip to Kansas City
Piper Carter, a 19-year-old University of Kansas student, was found dead in her sorority house...
Overland Park community remembers KU student found dead in sorority house
Several homeowners on E. Bundschu Place in Independence are facing thousands of dollars in...
Neighborhood left reeling after multiple homes are vandalized
Civil rights leaders called for the city manager to resign and called the mayor complicit for...
Civil rights leaders call for Kansas City city manager’s resignation

Latest News

Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford, 31 and Jacob Morrill, 30 of Des Moines
Iowa couple charged with leaving child behind on a trip to Kansas City
FILE — Troy Robbins of Smithville has been indicted on a felony bank robbery charge.
Smithville man indicted following robbery of Chase Bank in Leawood
FILE — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that...
Investigation ongoing after hit-and-run crash involving police car
File - Police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Fayette Street.
Two dead in North Kansas City shooting related to domestic relationship