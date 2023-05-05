KCK police continue investigation into shooting of 6-year-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An investigation continues Friday morning surrounding 6-year-old Sir’Antonio Brown’s death, who was shot and killed while standing outside his home Wednesday night.

Law enforcement agencies around the metro continue searching for suspects. KCKPD Deputy Chief George Sims said somebody knows who did this and asks anyone with information to call the police department.

Kansas City, Kansas Police said it happened near North 31st Street and Greeley Avenue in KCK around 6 p.m.

A tip did help investigators find the suspects’ abandoned vehicle around 8 a.m. Thursday near East 55th Street and Norton Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. Police earlier released a still image of the suspect’s vehicle from surveillance video.

A relative also shared a home surveillance video hoping to catch the suspects and the video shows Sir outside his home near a car and bike when a vehicle drives by. Only moments later, shots were fired.

Police are continuing to ask neighbors near the area to check their surveillance video if they have any to report information. Anyone with information that wants to stay anonymous can do so by calling 816-474-TIPS.

“Do not retaliate. Do not confront them. Do not shelter them,” Sims said. “Call tips. Call the police department, so that we can follow up and bring this investigation to a quick conclusion and bring these shooters to justice.”

Sir was at West Park Elementary School just hours before the deadly shooting. Kindergarten teacher Amanda Mynatt said he always had something silly or witty to say. Just the day before his death, he was asked to sit down but instead pretended to sleepwalk as the jokester he was.

Now, counselors are offering support to kindergarten classmates of sir who are impacted by this tragedy.

Sir’s loved ones, like his godmother Shyneisha Hill, are filled with grief during this time and begging for justice

Hill said family members are trying to support Sir’s sister and mother as they mourn.

“I just want the people that did this brought to justice. Sir deserves justice,” she said. “No six-year-old deserves that. No child deserves that. No parent deserves what my cousin is going through.”

