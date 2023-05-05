Kansas City teen charged as adult in deadly September shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 17-year-old has been charged in a deadly shooting that took place near 30th Street and Montgall Avenue in September 2022.

Marlando Martin-Hoskins, certified in Family Court to stand trial as an adult, faces second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two armed criminal action charges.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said the victim, Maurice Brown, was walking down the street when the fatal shot was fired.

According to court records, Kansas City police found Brown on the sidewalk already dead from a gunshot wound.

READ MORE: KCPD investigating fatal shooting near 30th & Montgall

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.