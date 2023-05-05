Investigation ongoing after hit-and-run crash involving police car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that involved a police vehicle.

KCPD said officers reported a hit-and-run injury at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday following a crash at 68th Street and Prospect Avenue.

An investigation revealed that the police vehicle was traveling in a non-emergency fashion southbound on Prospect. A silver Hyundai Sonata was traveling westbound on 68th Street and failed to stop for the stop sign. The Hyundai entered the intersection and struck the police vehicle, with the impact of the crash forcing the police vehicle to hit a building located on the east side of Prospect.

The Hyundai then fled the scene of the collision without stopping. KCPD said officers located the Hyundai abandoned, while the officer struck in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The officer is currently in stable condition, while an investigation continues.

