Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Investigation ongoing after hit-and-run crash involving police car

FILE — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that...
FILE — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that involved a police vehicle.(KCTV5 News)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that involved a police vehicle.

KCPD said officers reported a hit-and-run injury at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday following a crash at 68th Street and Prospect Avenue.

An investigation revealed that the police vehicle was traveling in a non-emergency fashion southbound on Prospect. A silver Hyundai Sonata was traveling westbound on 68th Street and failed to stop for the stop sign. The Hyundai entered the intersection and struck the police vehicle, with the impact of the crash forcing the police vehicle to hit a building located on the east side of Prospect.

The Hyundai then fled the scene of the collision without stopping. KCPD said officers located the Hyundai abandoned, while the officer struck in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The officer is currently in stable condition, while an investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford, 31 and Jacob Morrill, 30 of Des Moines
Iowa couple charged with leaving child behind on a trip to Kansas City
Piper Carter, a 19-year-old University of Kansas student, was found dead in her sorority house...
Overland Park community remembers KU student found dead in sorority house
Several homeowners on E. Bundschu Place in Independence are facing thousands of dollars in...
Neighborhood left reeling after multiple homes are vandalized
Family identified 6-year-old Sir'Antonio Alphonso Brown (left) as the victim of Wednesday...
Family identifies 6-year-old boy killed in KCK shooting

Latest News

File - Police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Fayette Street.
Two suffer life-threatening injuries in North Kansas City shooting
File: Police make an arrest in a fatal shooting that took place near 30th and Montgall .
Kansas City teen charged as adult in deadly September shooting
Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigating scam resulting in $200,000 loss
Former Kansas City Chiefs player Neil Smith greets fans during the Chiefs' victory celebration...
NASCAR: Chiefs legend Neil Smith named Grand Marshal