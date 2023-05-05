Here’s what you need to know about tomorrow’s celebration of Royals legend Lorenzo Cain

He was a two time All-Star and former American League Championship Series MVP. Now Lorenzo Cain is about to retire. The coolest part about it, he’s choosing to retire as a Kansas City Royal. Grace sits down with Curt Nelson, the Senior Director of the Royals Hall of Fame, to find out everything you need to know about tomorrow’s celebration of Lorenzo Cain at Kauffman Stadium. Sponsored by Kansas City Royals.

