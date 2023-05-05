Head-on crash kills woman, injures 3 juveniles in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A head-on crash in Cass County resulted in the death of a woman and serious injuries to three juveniles Thursday night.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said a 2002 GMC driven by a 16-year-old from Freeman, Missouri, crossed the center line of Missouri Highway 2 at 271st Street. The GMC went into the path of an oncoming 2012 Ford, driven by 66-year-old Cynthia Wasser.

After Wasser’s Ford was struck by the GMC her vehicle traveled off the roadway and into the ditch. The crash was reported at 8:09 p.m. Thursday.

MSHP said the 66-year-old from Ottawa, Kansas, was transported to a local hospital and declared dead at 8:26 p.m.

Each of the three juveniles in the GMC suffered serious injuries. None of them were wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report.

Cass County deputies and Ottawa Police Department assisted in response to the crash.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.