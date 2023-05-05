Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Head-on crash kills woman, injures 3 juveniles in Cass County

Crash graphic
Crash graphic(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A head-on crash in Cass County resulted in the death of a woman and serious injuries to three juveniles Thursday night.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said a 2002 GMC driven by a 16-year-old from Freeman, Missouri, crossed the center line of Missouri Highway 2 at 271st Street. The GMC went into the path of an oncoming 2012 Ford, driven by 66-year-old Cynthia Wasser.

After Wasser’s Ford was struck by the GMC her vehicle traveled off the roadway and into the ditch. The crash was reported at 8:09 p.m. Thursday.

MSHP said the 66-year-old from Ottawa, Kansas, was transported to a local hospital and declared dead at 8:26 p.m.

Each of the three juveniles in the GMC suffered serious injuries. None of them were wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report.

Cass County deputies and Ottawa Police Department assisted in response to the crash.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford, 31 and Jacob Morrill, 30 of Des Moines
Iowa couple charged with leaving child behind on a trip to Kansas City
Piper Carter, a 19-year-old University of Kansas student, was found dead in her sorority house...
Overland Park community remembers KU student found dead in sorority house
Several homeowners on E. Bundschu Place in Independence are facing thousands of dollars in...
Neighborhood left reeling after multiple homes are vandalized
A fire at the Denny's across the interstate from the Truman Sports Complex was a total loss for...
Fire at Denny’s near Truman Sports Complex leads to hotel evacuation

Latest News

Counselors are offering support to kindergartners whose classmate, 6-year-old Sir’Antonio...
KCK police search for suspects after 6-year-old is fatally shot while playing outside
“Every scooper, every manager, every owner looks at me like I am valuable. I am valuable.”
The Golden Scoop looks to expand opportunities for individuals with special needs
Those tornadoes ranged in strength from EF0 to EF4.
20 years ago, tornado outbreak in Kansas City area created widespread damage
“MOCSA has been here for almost 50 years, providing support to survivors of sexual assault and...
Amid Jackson Mahomes headlines, MOCSA continues supporting survivors