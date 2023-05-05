Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Grandview man charged after February shooting in KC kills 2

Generic.
Generic.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Grandview man has been charged after two people were fatally shot in Kansas City, Missouri, in February.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 24-year-old Damyon D. Cook has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action. The prosecutor’s office said the charges collectively stem from “February shootings” in KC.

According to court records filed Friday, Kansas City officers went to the 5200 block of E. 28th St. on Feb. 8 after receiving a call about 20 shots being fired into a residence.

When officers arrived, they found two victims inside a van that was parked in the driveway. They were later identified as Deondrea M. Brand and Derrick L. Rich.

Witnesses identified Cook as having been at the crime scene. Also, his DNA was found on shell casings recovered from the scene.

Cook’s mugshot is not currently available.

Court records indicate he also uses the name “Daymon Cook.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford, 31 and Jacob Morrill, 30 of Des Moines
Iowa couple charged with leaving child behind on a trip to Kansas City
Piper Carter, a 19-year-old University of Kansas student, was found dead in her sorority house...
Overland Park community remembers KU student found dead in sorority house
Several homeowners on E. Bundschu Place in Independence are facing thousands of dollars in...
Neighborhood left reeling after multiple homes are vandalized
Civil rights leaders called for the city manager to resign and called the mayor complicit for...
Civil rights leaders call for Kansas City city manager’s resignation

Latest News

Hamilton robot used to process DNA
KCPD DNA lab
Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford, 31 and Jacob Morrill, 30 of Des Moines
Iowa couple charged with leaving child behind on a trip to Kansas City
FILE — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted that he will propose banning landfills within...
Mayor Lucas to propose bill banning landfill approvals within Kansas City
FILE — Troy Robbins of Smithville has been indicted on a felony bank robbery charge.
Smithville man indicted following robbery of Chase Bank in Leawood