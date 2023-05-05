Grandview man charged after February shooting in KC kills 2

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Grandview man has been charged after two people were fatally shot in Kansas City, Missouri, in February.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 24-year-old Damyon D. Cook has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action. The prosecutor’s office said the charges collectively stem from “February shootings” in KC.

According to court records filed Friday, Kansas City officers went to the 5200 block of E. 28th St. on Feb. 8 after receiving a call about 20 shots being fired into a residence.

When officers arrived, they found two victims inside a van that was parked in the driveway. They were later identified as Deondrea M. Brand and Derrick L. Rich.

Witnesses identified Cook as having been at the crime scene. Also, his DNA was found on shell casings recovered from the scene.

Cook’s mugshot is not currently available.

Court records indicate he also uses the name “Daymon Cook.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.