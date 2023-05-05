Aging & Style
FORECAST: Isolated showers and storms expected for parts of Friday

By Greg Bennett
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The way the atmosphere sets up for us throughout the next several days let alone the next 24 hours allows the Missouri River Valley to remain under a rain and storm threat clear through next week. In regards to the chances, they were mainly relatively low. Ranging from 20 to 40 percent chances. That being said, we are still expecting a few isolated showers and storms through the morning and early afternoon today with high temperatures expected in the middle 70s. By Saturday and Sunday, near record-breaking heat is expected as daytime high temperatures increase to the upper 80s and lower 90s. During this time frame, rain chances are expected between 20 and 30 percent.

We will be experiencing plenty of instability in our atmosphere along with moderately high CAPE values which measures the amount of energy a storm has to feed off of in our atmosphere. With the heat rising 10 to 20° above average, severe weather activity is possible within our rain chances. Marginal risk for severe storms is expected Saturday even though we are at a 20% chance for wet weather. For Sunday, a 30 percent chance for showers and storms is expected mainly towards the end of the day, however a marginal to slight risk of severe weather is expected during that time frame. Temperatures will cool off slowly but low to middle 80s are expected for much of the next work week along with rain chances hovering between 20% and 30%. We will peak with another storm threat on Thursday at 40 percent chances and finally moving closer to Mother’s Day, I slightly drier pattern with daytime highs expected in the upper 70s and lower 80s will be common.

