FORECAST: Another chance for rain Friday

Widespread rain that moved into the area this afternoon will taper off from west to east this evening. Most areas will be drying out overnight. There is a chance for another round of rain to move into the northern part of our viewing area by Friday morning. We could have a few embedded thunderstorms, but severe weather is not expected at this time. By the afternoon, temperatures will recover into the middle to upper 70s. Areas that see rainfall may not get out of the 60s. The situation will be very similar to what we saw Thursday. As we head into the weekend, another ridge of high pressure will build in and bring a big warmup for Saturday and Sunday. We might get an isolated shower or thunderstorm that pops up late Saturday, but most areas will be dry. There’s a better chance of rain Sunday night. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will top out in the middle to upper 80s, with some spots flirting with 90 degrees.

