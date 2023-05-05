Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigating scam resulting in $200,000 loss

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a cyber scam that resulted in $200,000 in losses this week.

The Sheriff’s Office said a man called the victim and told her that a cyber security service had expired. By spoofing the phone number of the cyber security company the scammer was able to know her account information.

The victim allowed the scammer remote access to her computer and the scammer said he would refund her $1,500 for her security service subscription, but that he accidentally sent the money twice. Over the course of several days, the man continued to say he was working on her computer and requesting the victim make deposits at various Bitcoin kiosks. Soon, the victim discovered $200,000 missing from her bank accounts.

The victim told police the scammer did not sound like he was from the United States.

The Sheriff’s Officer provided tips to avoid being scammed. Those include:

Not allowing anyone access to your computer remotely unless you have initiated the interaction with a member of a trusted business or organization.

Calling the company directly before providing any information or access.

Not providing information about financial accounts over the phone on a call you didn’t initiate.

Knowing that legitimate businesses will not request payment via Bitcoin kiosk, gift card or similar unconventional methods. Police said they also won’t “accidentally” deposit too much money in your account.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.