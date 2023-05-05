Civil rights leaders call for Kansas City city manager’s resignation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City’s mayor is responding to criticism from civil rights leaders and minority business owners over how the city handled a billion-dollar construction project involving Meta, Facebook’s parent company.

They called for the city manager to resign and called the mayor complicit for what they describe as a failure to address racial inequality in city departments and contracts. The complaints involve more than the Meta project, but some of the other concerns are intertwined with it.

Meta is building several data processing plants in Kansas City’s Northland with significant tax breaks from the city. At issue is the inclusion of Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprises, otherwise known as MWBE.

“Our civil rights organizations have had enough of duplicitous rhetoric, posturing, pontificating about Black issues, while presiding over an administration that oppresses Black people and leaves Black businesses out in the cold,” declared Dr. Vernon Howard, President of the SCLC Greater Kansas City Chapter.

“They’re happy to use our labor. They need our labor,” said construction business owner Gabe Perez. “We make up the majority of the construction labor in the USA. All you’ve got to do is drive by a job site, see who’s doing the work. What we’re asking for is our businesses are allowed equal opportunity.”

The tax abatements were provided under an incentive program called Chapter 100. Critics contend the contract did not include MWBE goals. It is typical to have those goals included in a large project in which the city gives incentives. The council approved the contract.

In the council meeting immediately following the news conference led by Howard, Councilman Kevin O’Neill submitted two ordinances addressing the concerns. The City Manager’s Office , Kevin O’Neill , Andrea Bough , and Ryana Parks-Shaw co-sponsored an ordinance that would include MWBE goals in all chapter 100 incentive packages. The City Manager’s Office , Kevin O’Neill and Ryana Parks-Shaw also submitted an ordinance to re-negotiate the contract to include MWBE goals.

But, those calling out the city’s two top leaders are also angry about what they say was the costly surveillance and forced resignation of the head of the city’s Civil Rights and Equal Opportunity Department. That’s the department that enforces minority hiring goals. The city told the Kansas City Star her departure stemmed from violating residency requirements.

The group demanded she be reinstated. They also demanded that the city implement the recommendations that came from an external review of the fire department, which has faced allegations of discrimination.

City Manager Brian Platt was not present at the council meeting, but his press secretary, Sherae Honeycutt, sent the following statement:

“Thursday afternoon two ordinances were introduced to the City Council in part by City Manager Brian Platt to address concerns about working conditions through Project Velvet. If approved, these ordinances will help the City work with Meta to ensure fair and equitable working conditions are met throughout the construction of the data center. We hope the City Council will discuss and approve these ordinances to negotiate equitable goals on this project and those to come. City Manager Platt is committed to an equitable workplace free of discrimination for both employees and contractors.”

She also listed the following initiatives to reinforce that.

“Launched ‘Digital KC Now’ in partnership with aSTEAM Village, a digital equity initiative that will train young people in tech skills while also improving access to high-speed internet in east side neighborhoods with a $500,000.00 investment.”

“City Manager Platt created the Civil Rights & Equal Opportunity Office within City Hall in 2021 by restructuring the Human Relations Department to better enforce laws, equality, and civil rights through the City.”

“The City worked with a third party to study the culture of Kansas City’s Fire Department.”

“In 2022, La Donna McCullough was hired as the City’s first Chief Equity Officer.”

“In 2023, the KCFD culture report was released and McCullough is working on changing culture within the department.”

Mayor Quinton Lucas did not attend Wednesday’s city council meeting. His office sent the following statement in response:

“Under the leadership of Mayor Lucas, a record number of Black women and Black people have been appointed to positions of leadership, pay to the City’s workforce has increased, and more investment has come to the Black community than ever before. The Mayor has great respect for the organizations speaking today. He already has contacted leaders from the organizations to meet to discuss their concerns. Kansas City can only be successful if all can benefit from our rise. The Mayor remains committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure Kansas City can be a national leader in increasing opportunities for all.”

O’Neill said Meta and the construction company for the project have indicated they are willing to re-negotiate to address the inclusion piece.

