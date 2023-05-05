Amid Jackson Mahomes headlines, MOCSA continues supporting survivors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson Mahomes made national headlines this week after the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office charged him with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery.

He is accused of shoving a male waiter and forcibly kissing a woman at an Overland Park restaurant in February. The social media influencer and brother of the Chiefs’ star quarterback was released from jail Wednesday after posting a $100,000 bond.

According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, 63% of sexual assaults are not reported to police and getting survivors to speak up in high-profile cases is a tall task.

“Sexual violence is about power and control,” said Brandy Williams, MOCSA’s Director of Education. “Oftentimes, it is hard for survivors to report.”

MOCSA, or the Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault, is a nonprofit that serves survivors of sexual abuse in the metro.

Williams said sexual assault survivors can be reluctant to report cases of abuse in general. It can be less likely when it involves a prominent figure.

“These high-profile cases that you might see on the news could potentially make it that much harder for people to be able to come forward about their own situation,” Williams said. “A lot of people don’t disclose about the sexual violence or assaults that have occurred to them.”

MOCSA has a 24-hour crisis line for anyone needing support.

The organization also provides advocates and volunteers to go with survivors if they decide to file a police report.

“MOCSA has been here for almost 50 years, providing support to survivors of sexual assault and to their families,” Williams said. “Anyone is able to access our services.”

“We also like to make sure we’re leading by what the survivor is asking for,” she added. “We don’t make anyone report or make anyone go to hospitals. We’re here to provide support in a way that survivors need it.”

If you or anyone you know need assistance, you can call the MOCSA Crisis Line at (816) 531-0233 or (913) 642-0233.

