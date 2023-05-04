Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Woman returns to school to earn GED at 84 years old

Shirley Jones has returned to the classroom at age 84 to earn her GED.
Shirley Jones has returned to the classroom at age 84 to earn her GED.(Taylor Stubblefield | Pitt Community College)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) - A longtime North Carolina resident has decided to return to the classroom.

Shirley Jones is currently working toward earning her GED at Pitt Community College at the age of 84.

According to the school, Jones has lived in Greenville, North Carolina, her entire life and has two daughters and one grandchild.

School officials shared that the 84-year-old has started on her GED after the death of her husband.

Jones said that she loves the personalities of her fellow students and how nice everyone has been.

She credits believing in herself and her dreams for getting to where she is today.

This week, Jones was inducted into the National Adult Honors Society through Transitional Studies at the school.

“Let’s congratulate and motivate Ms. Jones on this incredible achievement,” the college shared.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Piper Carter, a 19-year-old University of Kansas student, was found dead in her sorority house...
Overland Park community remembers KU student found dead in sorority house
Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford, 31 and Jacob Morrill, 30 of Des Moines
Iowa couple charged with leaving child behind on a trip to Kansas City
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
A child died after being shot in Kansas City, Kansas, on Wednesday evening.
KCK police investigate, look for vehicle after child is killed in shooting

Latest News

Counselors are offering support to kindergartners whose classmate, 6-year-old Sir’Antonio...
KCK police search for suspects after 6-year-old is fatally shot while playing outside
“Every scooper, every manager, every owner looks at me like I am valuable. I am valuable.”
The Golden Scoop looks to expand opportunities for individuals with special needs
Three stabbings over several days near the campus of the University of California, Davis, have...
Former California college student arrested in 3 stabbings
The Indianapolis Zoo launches a $1 million challenge to help save an endangered species.
Zoo offers $1 million sponsorship of endangered species preservation plan
Recording artist Ed Sheeran prepares to speak to the media outside New York Federal Court after...
Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn’t copy Marvin Gaye classic