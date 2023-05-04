Watch this to see why local survivalist Waz Addy is not afraid of being naked

Baring it all for a television audience is something that would more than scare most people. How about being naked, thrown into the wilderness and pinned against others in a challenge for survival… on national television? Survivalist Waz Addy sits down with Bill and Grace to talk about his experience on ‘Naked and Afraid’ and why what would be considered a nightmare scenario for most of us, doesn’t phase him.

