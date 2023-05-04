Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Teen accused of fatally shooting pregnant 16-year-old

Brenton Brumfield, 15, is under arrest and being charged for the murder of 16-year-old Kamori Lake, who was 3-and-a-half months pregnant.
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A 15-year-old boy from Mississippi is facing murder charges after police say he fatally shot a 16-year-old girl. Three others are also facing charges in the case.

WLOX reports that 15-year-old Brenton Brumfield was arrested in relation to the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Kamori Lake, who was 3-and-a-half months pregnant.

Police responded to a Gulfport apartment complex around 1:21 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports of the shooting. Lake had been taken to the hospital about 1:10 p.m., where she died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

The 16-year-old had just found out she was having a baby boy, according to WLOX.

As the investigation progressed, police say they determined Brumfield had pointed a firearm at Lake and discharged it, causing the fatal injury.

“This heinous crime will not go unpunished,” police told WLOX.

Brumfield is charged with second-degree murder and homicide of an unborn child. He is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

Three other people, two of them teenagers, are charged with hindering the prosecution of another in relation to the case. Jamarrion Jackson, 19, is in custody on a bond of $25,000. The two teens, 13 and 17, were taken to the Harrison County Youth Detention Center.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Piper Carter, a 19-year-old University of Kansas student, was found dead in her sorority house...
Overland Park community remembers KU student found dead in sorority house
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford, 31 and Jacob Morrill, 30 of Des Moines
Iowa couple charged with leaving child behind on a trip to Kansas City
A child died after being shot in Kansas City, Kansas, on Wednesday evening.
KCK police investigate, look for vehicle after child is killed in shooting

Latest News

A fire at the Denny's at 3832 Blue Ridge Cutoff led to the evacuation of a nearby hotel...
Fire at Denny’s near Truman Sports Complex leads to hotel evacuation
From left, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., Sen. Christopher Murphy, D-Conn.,...
Ban social media for kids? Fed-up parents in Senate say yes
The Garvey Academy “has experienced an unusually high rate of flu-like symptoms including...
Detroit school closes for cleaning after child’s death, spike in illnesses
Shooting at bar in Raytown injures 1