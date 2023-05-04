Shooting at bar in Raytown injures 1

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting at a bar in Raytown sent a man to the hospital Wednesday night.

The Raytown Police Department said an adult male was found with apparent gunshot wounds after officers responded to reports of someone shot at Tom & Jared’s Bar and Grill at 11:50 p.m. Wednesday night. The bar and grill restaurant is located at 7108 Ditzler Avenue just south of E Gregory Boulevard.

Police said no one is in custody and the man was taken to a local hospital.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

