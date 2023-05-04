Aging & Style
Neighborhood left reeling after multiple homes are vandalized

By Morgan Mobley
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Several homeowners on E. Bundschu Place in Independence are facing thousands of dollars in damages after they were vandalized.

On top of that, the victims said the vandals are seventh graders.

The vandals have been throwing big landscaping rocks into homes. They left more than shattered glass behind, however. They also left evidence on several Ring doorbell cameras.

The string of vandalism happened between 3 and 4 o’clock Tuesday morning.

Sue Riley was one of the victims. She shared her frustration on Facebook and that’s when she realized there were over a dozen other homes hit in the area.

If you drive down the street, you’ll see several boarded up windows.

While the damages are adding up, some neighbors are also concerned that this trend could lead to a far more serious outcome if it doesn’t stop now.

“I really feel in my heart these are young teenagers,” Riley said. “They’re going to go to the wrong house and it’s not going to be a good outcome. It will be where they’re shot or someting else. That’s not what we’re trying to achieve here. We just want parents to be accountable and police to do something about it.”

Neighbors in the area are asking for police to patrol.

A police report has been filed and Independence police confirmed that they are actively investigating the incidents.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

