Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Lawrence shooting sends man to hospital

(LKPD)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Lawrence Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot Wednesday between 6:45 and 6:55 p.m.

Police said the victim is battling life-threatening injuries.

Police said it’s unclear exactly where the shooting took place but do know the victim was first witnessed arriving in a vehicle in the 2400 block of Ousdahl.

If anyone has any information on the shooting Lawrence police want to hear from you at (785) 832-7509.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Piper Carter, a 19-year-old University of Kansas student, was found dead in her sorority house...
Overland Park community remembers KU student found dead in sorority house
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford, 31 and Jacob Morrill, 30 of Des Moines
Iowa couple charged with leaving child behind on a trip to Kansas City
A child died after being shot in Kansas City, Kansas, on Wednesday evening.
KCK police investigate, look for vehicle after child is killed in shooting

Latest News

A fire at the Denny's at 3832 Blue Ridge Cutoff led to the evacuation of a nearby hotel...
Fire at Denny’s near Truman Sports Complex leads to hotel evacuation
Shooting at bar in Raytown injures 1
“They’re not trusting me to know my body well enough to do something that I’ve wanted since I...
Missouri’s court battle over gender-affirming care prompts some to seek surgery under deadline
The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office charged Jackson Mahomes with three counts of...
Jackson Mahomes released from jail after first appearance for sexual battery, battery charges