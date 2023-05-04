Lawrence shooting sends man to hospital

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Lawrence Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot Wednesday between 6:45 and 6:55 p.m.

Police said the victim is battling life-threatening injuries.

Police said it’s unclear exactly where the shooting took place but do know the victim was first witnessed arriving in a vehicle in the 2400 block of Ousdahl.

If anyone has any information on the shooting Lawrence police want to hear from you at (785) 832-7509.

