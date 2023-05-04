KCPD investigates after 19-year-old shooting victim dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is now investigating a homicide after a 19-year-old shot on April 27 passed away due to his injuries.

According to the police, officers went to a local hospital just before 10:30 p.m. that day after a shooting victim arrived there.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the medical team treating a young man who was in critical condition and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers then located the crime scene, which was in the area of southbound 71 Highway at 33rd Street. Detectives and crime scene personnel went to the area to collect evidence and check for witnesses.

On Wednesday, the victim died as a result of his injuries and this became a homicide investigation. He has been identified as 19-year-old

If you saw anything or have any information, call the KCPD’s Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

