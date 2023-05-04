KCMO council passes short-term rental ordinances

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCMO’s City Council has passed short-term rental ordinances with registration requirements taking effect on June 15.

With ordinances 230267 and 230268 being passed, short-term registration has been shifted from the Planning and Development Department to the Neighborhood Services Department. The city says the latter is staffed for code enforcement, compliance and community engagement.

The city said that, right now, short-term rentals represent and estimated 7%-11% of KCMO’s overall hotel room supply and that there are more than 2,000 unit listings.

“Registration through the Neighborhoods Department takes effect June 15, 2023,” the city said after the ordinances were passed.

There is a flat registration fee of $200, which will increase annually based on the Consumer Price Index.

Also, booking platforms will have to remove any unregistered or deregistered short-term rentals.

Furthermore, there is now “a recordkeeping requirement for complaints received and other transaction information.”

The city said more information about the process is forthcoming and that education sessions will announced at a later time.

“One of our number one goals in Kansas City government is to make sure we are protecting neighborhood quality-of-life and housing availability. We heard growing concerns from our neighbors about trash, noise, and violent crime associated with short-term rental properties. We are committed to regulating them to ensure we continue to have neighborhoods accessible for residents, not unregulated hotels operating on quiet city blocks. I am proud City Council approved the short-term rental ordinance, providing consistency among short-term rental owners and ensuring all who live in Kansas City and take part in our community’s growing economy.”

