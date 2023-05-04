Aging & Style
KCMO council passes short-term rental ordinances

By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCMO’s City Council has passed short-term rental ordinances with registration requirements taking effect on June 15.

With ordinances 230267 and 230268 being passed, short-term registration has been shifted from the Planning and Development Department to the Neighborhood Services Department. The city says the latter is staffed for code enforcement, compliance and community engagement.

The city said that, right now, short-term rentals represent and estimated 7%-11% of KCMO’s overall hotel room supply and that there are more than 2,000 unit listings.

“Registration through the Neighborhoods Department takes effect June 15, 2023,” the city said after the ordinances were passed.

There is a flat registration fee of $200, which will increase annually based on the Consumer Price Index.

Also, booking platforms will have to remove any unregistered or deregistered short-term rentals.

Previous coverage: Both sides react after KCMO council discusses proposals restricting short-term rentals

Furthermore, there is now “a recordkeeping requirement for complaints received and other transaction information.”

Answers to common questions regarding what the ordinances mean for short-term rentals are available here.

A chart showing the requirements for short-term rental registrations for residents and non-residents also available by clicking here (scroll to the end).

The city said more information about the process is forthcoming and that education sessions will announced at a later time.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

