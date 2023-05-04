KCK police search for suspects after 6-year-old is fatally shot while playing outside

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Counselors are offering support to kindergartners whose classmate, 6-year-old Sir’Antonio Brown, was shot and killed as he played outside a home.

Family members identified him as the child who was killed around 6 p.m. Wednesday near N. 31st Street and Greeley Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.

Law enforcement agencies around the metro are searching for the suspects who shot the child. A tip helped investigators find the suspects’ abandoned vehicle around 8 a.m. Thursday near E. 55th Street and Norton Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

The child’s loved ones are overwhelmed with grief. They want justice for the child who was known as Sir. Family members say Sir was playing outside when suspects fired a volley of shots toward the boy.

“Sir was my godson,” Shyneisha Hill said. “I just want the people that did this brought to justice. Sir deserves justice. No 6-year-old deserves that. No child deserves that. No parent deserves what my cousin is going through.”

Hill said family members are trying to support Sir’s sister and mother as they mourn. “She needs all the prayers, all the support, all the love that she can get,” Hill said.

Police released a still image of surveillance video of the suspect vehicle. A relative shared home surveillance video in hopes that it will help catch the suspects. The video surveillance shows a vehicle driving by Sir, who was standing near a car and small bicycle. Moments later, the suspects started shooting.

Just hours before the deadly shooting, Sir was at West Park Elementary School making his teacher smile.

“He always has something silly or witty to say,” kindergarten teacher Amanda Mynatt said. “Yesterday, I told him to sit still. So, he started pretending to sleepwalk rather than sit still. He is a jokester but also really smart. Has a lot of friends.”

His teacher and principal never imagined Sir wouldn’t be back in the classroom Thursday.

“This is devastating,” Principal Dr. Angela Wright said. “It’s been a very tough day. I haven’t experienced this in all my years as a principal. I’ve lost students in other ways. This is tough.”

Wright said she wants Sir’s family to know their school community is here for them.

“Somebody knows who did this,” KCKPD Deputy Chief George Sims said. “Do not retaliate. Do not confront them. Do not shelter them. Call TIPS. Call the police department, so that we can follow up and bring this investigation to a quick conclusion and bring these shooters to justice.”

Police are asking neighbors who live near 55th and Norton, which is where the vehicle was abandoned, to check their surveillance cameras and report information that could help investigators make an arrest.

Anyone with any information can anonymously call 816-474-TIPS.

