KCK police investigate after child is killed in shooting

File.
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating after a child was fatally shot on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, it happened in the 3100 block of Greeley Ave. shortly after 6:15 p.m.

A minor who was playing in a front yard was struck and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

KCTV5 News is headed to the scene to get an update regarding the child’s condition.

No further information is currently available. Stay with us for updates.

