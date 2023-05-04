KCK police investigate after child is killed in shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating after a child was fatally shot on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, it happened in the 3100 block of Greeley Ave. shortly after 6:15 p.m.

A minor who was playing in a front yard was struck and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

