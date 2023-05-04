Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Judge extends suspension of Missouri AG’s transgender rule

FILE - Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the...
FILE - Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of office in Jefferson City, Mo., on Jan. 3, 2023. The Missouri ACLU on Monday, April 24, sued to block new state restrictions on both adults and children seeking gender-affirming health care, which are set to kick in Thursday. They argue that Bailey has no authority to use a state consumer-protection law to regulate gender-affirming care through emergency rule-making. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)(David A. Lieb | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (AP) - A judge has extended her order barring enforcement of a unique rule pushed by Missouri’s Republican attorney general that would require adults and children to undergo more than a year of therapy and fulfill other requirements before they could receive gender-affirming treatments such as puberty blockers, hormones and surgery.

Attorney General Andrew Bailey initially sought to implement the rule effective April 27, prompting a lawsuit on behalf of transgender people. St. Louis County Judge Ellen Ribaudo on Monday granted a temporary restraining order and originally scheduled a May 11 hearing on the lawsuit.

A posting Thursday on Missouri’s online court system shows that Ribaudo pushed back the hearing to July 20, following a joint request from both sides. The posting said the order will remain in effect until July 24 or until the judge rules on whether to grant a preliminary injunction.

A spokeswoman for Bailey confirmed the date change, saying the July hearing date was the one that worked best for all parties in the case.

Ribaudo’s ruling granting the temporary restraining order noted that patients are at “high risk” of having their medical care interrupted indefinitely and losing care through their current providers if the rule takes effect.

Also on kctv5.com: Missouri’s court battle over gender-affirming care prompts some to seek surgery under deadline

Legal experts and transgender advocates say that implementation of the rule would make Missouri the first state to restrict gender-affirming care for adults and the first to enact such restrictions through emergency rule-making instead of through a new law.

The lawsuit argues that Bailey sidestepped the Republican-led Legislature and exceeded his authority by attempting to regulate the health care through Missouri’s consumer-protection law.

Bailey said the rule would shield minors from what he describes as experimental medical treatments, though puberty blockers and sex hormones have been prescribed for decades and the rule would also apply to adults.

The attorney general’s office has said there are 12,400 Missourians who identify as transgender. The office has estimated that 600 to 700 Missourians would begin intervention in the next year.

The rule would require people to have experienced an “intense pattern” of documented gender dysphoria for three years and to have received at least 15 hourly sessions with a therapist over at least 18 months before they could receive treatment. Prospective patients also would be required to be screened for autism, and any psychiatric symptoms from mental health issues would have to be treated and resolved.

Minors, but not adults, also would have to be screened for “social media addiction” before treatments could begin.

Bailey issued the restrictions after launching an investigation in February into the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. The probe was prompted by a former employee who alleged that the center was providing children with gender-affirming care without informed consent, a sufficient individualized case review and wraparound mental health services.

The university’s internal review found no misconduct, determining the claims were unsubstantiated.

Bailey’s emergency rule on gender-affirming care comes amid a push by Republicans throughout the country to pass laws aimed at transgender people. More than a dozen states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for minors.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Piper Carter, a 19-year-old University of Kansas student, was found dead in her sorority house...
Overland Park community remembers KU student found dead in sorority house
Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford, 31 and Jacob Morrill, 30 of Des Moines
Iowa couple charged with leaving child behind on a trip to Kansas City
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
A child died after being shot in Kansas City, Kansas, on Wednesday evening.
KCK police investigate, look for vehicle after child is killed in shooting

Latest News

FILE - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner.
Embattled St. Louis prosecutor resigns amid calls for ouster
Family identified 6-year-old Sir'Antonio Alphonso Brown (left) as the victim of Wednesday...
Family identifies 6-year-old boy killed in KCK shooting
The Urban League of Greater Kansas City issued a no confidence vote for city manager Brian...
Civil rights organizations issue ‘no confidence’ vote for city manager Brian Platt
Generic.
Cyclist dies after colliding with semi on April 13
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Donovan Smith (76) lines up during a NFL...
Chiefs sign offensive tackle Donovan Smith to 1-year deal