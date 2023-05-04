Aging & Style
Historic treasure on display in KC thanks to Chiefs super bowl victory

Poor Richard's Almanack, a series of annual publications from by Benjamin Franklin, on display at the Linda Hall Library.

By Julia Scammahorn
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thanks to the Chiefs’ super bowl win, Philadelphia is paying up.

Poor Richard’s Almanack, a series of annual publications from 1732 to 1758 by Benjamin Franklin writing under the pseudonym “Poor Richard,” is now proudly on display at UMKC’s Linda Hall Library.




Back in February, Kansas City’s Linda Hall Library made a bet with Philadelphia’s American Philosophical Society the Chiefs would bring home the Lombardi Trophy. As a result, the Linda Hall Library has its newest installment on display through July.

Poor Richard’s Almanack was one of the most widely distributed pamphlets in the Thirteen Colonies, printing approximately 10,000 copies each year. The pamphlets contain seasonal weather forecasts, puzzles, practical household hints and news headlines. It is well-known for Benjamin Franklin’s use of wordplay, humor and phrases still used today including “a friend in need is a friend indeed!”

The Poor Richard’s Almanack display is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

READ MORE: Nelson-Atkins Museum puts Super Bowl wager painting on display

