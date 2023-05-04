Aging & Style
Governor Kelly proposes new crew rule to improve railroad safety requirements

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly proposes a two-person crew rule to improve safety for Kansas railroad workers.(KWCH)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly proposes a two-person crew rule to improve safety for Kansas railroad workers.

The Office of the Governor has directed the Kansas Department of Transportation to propose a rule requiring railroads operating in Kansas to have at least two railroad crew members in the lead locomotive. When the rule is official, Kansas will become the ninth state in the country with this safety requirement.

Kansas is in the top 25 states for highway-rail grade crossing collisions, resulting in five deaths and 14 injuries in 2022 alone, according to the Federal Railroad Administration. Derailments resulted in nearly $10 million in damage in 2022.

Governor Kelly shared a statement about the new railroad safety requirements.

“Railroads across the country have faced issues ranging from crew member fatigue to derailments, all of which pose a threat to Kansans’ safety and security,” Governor Kelly said. “Requiring a two-person crew is a commonsense, necessary measure to protect our state’s railroad crew members and keep every community along the tracks safe.”

The Office of the Governor indicated before the regulation takes effect, it will be subject to at least a 60-day public comment period. Organizations including the International Association of Sheet, Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers (SMART) have supported this rule.

SMART Transportation Division Kansas State Legislative Director Ty Dragoo shared a comment about the rule.

“This is the proudest day of my career,” said Dragoo. “I’m eternally grateful to my team as well as Governor Kelly, Attorney General Kobach, and their staffs for safeguarding our members and the public through the work they have done on this regulation.”

The Office of the Governor said the majority of railroads in Kansas are currently operating two-person crews andd will have no increased labor costs from the implementation of this regulation.

