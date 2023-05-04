Aging & Style
The Golden Scoop looks to expand opportunities for individuals with special needs

By Morgan Mobley
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Nationwide, 80% of people with disabilities are unemployed.

In Kansas City, 250,000 adults with disabilities are looking for meaningful employment.

They’re looking for a place like The Golden Scoop, an ice cream shop in Overland Park that primarily employs people with special needs.

They’re called the Super Scoopers and there’s a waitlist to wear the apron! Every day, they get a new applicant.

So, they’re launching a second location in Overland Park that’s set to open by the end of the summer.

It’s no secret what the key ingredient is behind the success.

“It’s not our ice cream,” said Shift Manager Caitlin Fitzpatrick. “It’s not anything we sell here. It’s our Super Scoopers.”

“Every scooper, every manager, every owner looks at me like I am valuable,” Jack Murphy said. “I am valuable.”

The Golden Scoop still needs to raise $100,000 for their new location.

If you’d like to support the expansion effort, click here.

