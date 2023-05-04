Aging & Style
Former Michigan All-American picks KU as transfer destination

FILE: Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) reacts after being called for a foul during the...
FILE: Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) reacts after being called for a foul during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)(Doug McSchooler | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - In an off-season full of the most transfer portal attrition in Bill Self’s career, the Kansas head coach has added perhaps the portal’s best product.

Former Michigan Wolverine Hunter Dickinson announced his commitment to the Jayhawks on Thursday following a weeks-long recruitment that featured visits to Maryland, Villanova, Kentucky, Georgetown and Kansas. The 7-foot-1 big man from Alexandria, Virginia, is the No. 1 ranked target according to 24/7 Sports.

Dickinson visited Lawrence for a weekend visit April 14-15.

KU has lost five players from last season’s roster to the transfer portal.

PlayerPositionTransfer Destination
Bobby PettifordGuardEast Carolina
Zach ClemenceForwardUC Santa Barbara
Cam MartinForwardBoise State
Joseph YesufuGuardWashington State
MJ RiceGuardNorth Carolina State
Kyle Cuffe Jr.GuardUndecided
READ MORE: KU adds Towson transfer Nick Timberlake

The Jayhawks added Towson transfer Nick Timberlake, a 40-plus percent shooter from 3-point range in the last two seasons.

