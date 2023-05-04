Former Michigan All-American picks KU as transfer destination

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - In an off-season full of the most transfer portal attrition in Bill Self’s career, the Kansas head coach has added perhaps the portal’s best product.

Former Michigan Wolverine Hunter Dickinson announced his commitment to the Jayhawks on Thursday following a weeks-long recruitment that featured visits to Maryland, Villanova, Kentucky, Georgetown and Kansas. The 7-foot-1 big man from Alexandria, Virginia, is the No. 1 ranked target according to 24/7 Sports.

Dickinson visited Lawrence for a weekend visit April 14-15.

KU has lost five players from last season’s roster to the transfer portal.

Player Position Transfer Destination Bobby Pettiford Guard East Carolina Zach Clemence Forward UC Santa Barbara Cam Martin Forward Boise State Joseph Yesufu Guard Washington State MJ Rice Guard North Carolina State Kyle Cuffe Jr. Guard Undecided

READ MORE: KU adds Towson transfer Nick Timberlake

The Jayhawks added Towson transfer Nick Timberlake, a 40-plus percent shooter from 3-point range in the last two seasons.

