Former Belton substitute teacher accused of child sex crimes faces more charges

Jason Carey, a former substitute teacher, faces multiple felony charges in relation to child...
Jason Carey, a former substitute teacher, faces multiple felony charges in relation to child sex crimes.(Belton Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said a substitute teacher sent inappropriate social media messages to students at the Belton School District in September.

After initially being charged with four felonies, Jason Carey has been charged with additional child sex crimes.

The charges stem from a Sept. 19 tip to a Belton Police School Resource Officer. The officer received information from a student regarding inappropriate social media messages and videos from a substitute teacher — Jason L. Carey.

He had worked as a substitute teacher through the district’s third-party vendor at the time of the allegation. Carey previously worked in the district’s SAC program, school officials said at the time.

Officers said the student, a teenage girl, had reported the messages to administrators. Administrators then called the school resource officer. After looking at the messages and interviewing the student, the officer was able to identify two other kids who they said had received similar messages.

On Wednesday, Belton police stated Carey now faces the following charges:

  • Two counts of enticement or attempted enticement of a child
  • Two counts of second-degree child molestation
  • Four counts of furnishing pornographic material or attempt to furnish to a minor
  • One count of first-degree stalking
  • One count of second-degree statutory sodomy
  • Two counts of first-degree promoting child pornography

He is being held without bond in the Cass County Jail. A plea/trial setting has been scheduled for May 9.

