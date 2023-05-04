FORECAST: Rain likely Thursday, weekend looks to be warm

The blocking pattern that has controlled our weather for the last few days breaks down Thursday. Scattered showers are possible midday Thursday into the early afternoon before another round of rain arrives at night. For areas that see rain early in the day, temperatures may not get out of the 60s. But, those who stay dry for the first half of the day should warm into the 70s, if not close to 80 degrees. Another round of rain returns late at night. That one may become more widespread with a few thunderstorms embedded. Severe weather is not likely, but a strong storm can’t be ruled out producing gusty wind and some lightning. Rain tapers off midday Friday, with dry weather heading into the weekend. It gets even warmer, as well! Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday should top out in the 80s.

