Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Rain and heat moving in Thursday

Rainfall totals today are only expected to be up to a 10th of an inch but moving forward into...
Rainfall totals today are only expected to be up to a 10th of an inch but moving forward into the overnight and Friday morning.(KCTV 5)
By Greg Bennett
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure has officially moved into the south east within northern Alabama, which allows the western edge of high-pressure to develop a powerful southerly component from the Gulf Coast that feeds into a storm system developing to the west of the area. As we move throughout the morning clouds will continue to build along with a few small threats for isolated showers. We will continue this through lunchtime with more cloud development rather than wet weather for the afternoon.

By tonight, low pressure and its respective warm front will finally interact with the Missouri River Valley. Models are indicated more of a scattered threat for showers and a few thunderstorms but severe weather activity is still likely further south of the viewing area.

Rainfall totals today are only expected up to around a 10th of an inch but moving forward into the overnight and Friday morning, rainfall amounts are forecasted between 1/4 of an inch to 1/2 of an inch. Temperatures during this time will remain in the lower and middle 70s, but by the Weekend, a surge of warm air develops out from central Mexico and the Gulf. Afternoon high temperatures on Saturday in the middle 80s will be common with upper 80s and possibly low 90s in local areas Sunday afternoon. During this time frame a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out as we continue a southerly flow. The heat index may reach into the middle or upper 90s for Sunday so please find ways to stay cool and hydrated. We will continue with small threats for isolated shower or weak thunderstorm activity through much of next week with temperatures remaining in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Piper Carter, a 19-year-old University of Kansas student, was found dead in her sorority house...
Overland Park community remembers KU student found dead in sorority house
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford, 31 and Jacob Morrill, 30 of Des Moines
Iowa couple charged with leaving child behind on a trip to Kansas City
A child died after being shot in Kansas City, Kansas, on Wednesday evening.
KCK police investigate, look for vehicle after child is killed in shooting

Latest News

Scattered showers are possible midday Thursday into the early afternoon before another round of...
FORECAST: Rain possible Thursday, weekend looks warm
Scattered showers are possible midday Thursday into the early afternoon before another round of...
FORECAST: Rain likely Thursday, weekend looks to be warm
KC Morning Forecast May 3
FORECAST: Sunny skies are expected with high temperatures increasing to the lower 70s
All good things must come to an end though and as we move into Thursday.
FORECAST: Sunny skies are expected with high temperatures increasing to the lower 70s