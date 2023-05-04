FORECAST: Rain and heat moving in Thursday

High pressure has officially moved into the south east within northern Alabama, which allows the western edge of high-pressure to develop a powerful southerly component from the Gulf Coast that feeds into a storm system developing to the west of the area. As we move throughout the morning clouds will continue to build along with a few small threats for isolated showers. We will continue this through lunchtime with more cloud development rather than wet weather for the afternoon.

By tonight, low pressure and its respective warm front will finally interact with the Missouri River Valley. Models are indicated more of a scattered threat for showers and a few thunderstorms but severe weather activity is still likely further south of the viewing area.

Rainfall totals today are only expected up to around a 10th of an inch but moving forward into the overnight and Friday morning, rainfall amounts are forecasted between 1/4 of an inch to 1/2 of an inch. Temperatures during this time will remain in the lower and middle 70s, but by the Weekend, a surge of warm air develops out from central Mexico and the Gulf. Afternoon high temperatures on Saturday in the middle 80s will be common with upper 80s and possibly low 90s in local areas Sunday afternoon. During this time frame a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out as we continue a southerly flow. The heat index may reach into the middle or upper 90s for Sunday so please find ways to stay cool and hydrated. We will continue with small threats for isolated shower or weak thunderstorm activity through much of next week with temperatures remaining in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.