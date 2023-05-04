Aging & Style
Family identifies boy killed in KCK shooting

Family identified 6-year-old Sir'Antonio Alphonso Brown (left) as the victim of Wednesday...
Family identified 6-year-old Sir'Antonio Alphonso Brown (left) as the victim of Wednesday night's shooting in Kansas City, Kansas.(Brown family)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The family of a 6-year-old boy killed in a Wednesday night shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, has identified the boy.

The family has of Sir-Antonio Alphonso Brown said the 6-year-old was the victim of a Wednesday night shooting in the 3100 block of Greeley Avenue.

The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. Brown was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries but ultimately died.

READ MORE: Police find vehicle linked to fatal shooting of KCK child

On Thursday morning, police said they had recovered a vehicle connected to the shooting.

ADDITIONAL COVERAGE: KCK police investigate, look for vehicle after child is killed in shooting

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

