Cyclist dies after colliding with semi on April 13

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A cyclist who collided with a semi truck on April 13 died of his injuries this week.

According to the police, the crash happened in the area of Truman Road and Kensington Avenue just after 3 p.m.

The cyclist, who has not been identified yet, was going north on Kensington while “holding a very large cauldron pot.”

He went through a stop sign and rode onto Truman Road, right into the side of a Freightliner 108SD.

The man was ejected from the bicycle and landed on Truman Road.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. There was a driver a two passengers in the semi; they were not injured.

Late Tuesday night, the cyclist passed away due to his injuries. The police were notified Wednesday and the media was notified Thursday.

