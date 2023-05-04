Aging & Style
Cyclist dies after colliding with semi on April 13

By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A cyclist who collided with a semi truck on April 13 died of his injuries this week.

According to the police, the crash happened in the area of Truman Road and Kensington Avenue just after 3 p.m.

The cyclist, who has not been identified yet, was going north on Kensington while “holding a very large cauldron pot.”

He went through a stop sign and rode onto Truman Road, right into the side of a Freightliner 108SD.

The man was ejected from the bicycle and landed on Truman Road.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. There was a driver a two passengers in the semi; they were not injured.

Late Tuesday night, the cyclist passed away due to his injuries. The police were notified Wednesday and the media was notified Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

