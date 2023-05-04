Aging & Style
Could what’s happening in the market affect your long term savings plan?

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
There’s a lot going on with the U.S. market right now which might have you concerned about your long term financial plan. Grace sits down with financial expert Jonathan McCoy to better understand how this might affect you long term and what he’s keeping his eye on right now. Tune into KCTV5 every Thursday at 9am for investment advice from Market Advisory Group & submit your investment questions at www.AskOurAdvisor.com. Your question may be answered on air. Sponsored by Market Advisory Group.

