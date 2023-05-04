Civil rights organizations issue ‘no confidence’ vote for city manager Brian Platt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - “In the two years since Brian Platt assumed his role as City Manager, the city has settled 27 lawsuits for various civil rights violations totaling $9,657,532,” the Urban League of Kansas City declared Thursday afternoon.

The group stated its no confidence in Platt is due to his “racist, sexist, and discriminatory policies toward Black women and Black city workers.”

“This hostility towards African Americans at City Hall is emblematic of the hostility and hatred that results in the broader culture,” they stated. “Our Civil Rights organizations have had enough of duplicitous rhetoric, posturing, and pontificating about Black issues while presiding over an administration that oppresses Black people and Black businesses.”

The group also called Mayor Quinton Lucas complicit in not addressing racism within the city government.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

