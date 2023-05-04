KCK Police find car linked to child’s killing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department’s Major Case Unit say they’ve found the car involved in yesterday’s deadly shooting of a young boy playing in a front yard.

According to police, the deadly shooting happened in the 3100 block of Greeley Ave. around 6:15 p.m.

The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment but ultimately died due to his injuries.

Police said this was not an accidental or random shooting as they found more than 30 shell casings in the area.

“This is a tragedy,” said Major Violeta Magee with the KCKPD. “It’s hard. It’s hard on our officers. It’s hard on the neighbors, as you can tell. It’s heartbreaking. We don’t want to see anyone get shot, especially not a younger child.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. All tips remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

