The American Royal Rodeo revs up in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The American Royal Youth Rodeo and ProRodeo featuring young and established cowboys and cowgirls from across the Midwest is underway at Hale Arena.

The riders will compete for prize money and championship buckles. As part of this event, second and third-graders from around Kansas City will participate in an interactive educational field trip designed to teach them about agriculture and provide them with a unique rodeo experience.

The ProRodeo will have three nights packed with rodeo action starting Thursday by top cowboys and cowgirls from across the country.

This PRCA-sanctioned Rodeo will showcase various events including bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, bull riding and more.

ProRodeo performances start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night.

