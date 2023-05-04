Aging & Style
20 years ago, tornado outbreak in Kansas City area created widespread damage

The May 4 tornado outbreak in the greater Kansas City area ranged ranged in strength from EF0...
The May 4 tornado outbreak in the greater Kansas City area ranged ranged in strength from EF0 to EF4.
By Greg Dailey
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When one thinks of severe weather in the greater Kansas City area, one of the first days that comes to mind is May 4, 2023.

On that spring Sunday, “a single supercell spawned a series of four tornadoes that touched down from south of Paola to northwest of Sedalia between 5 and 7:45 p.m.,” according to the National Weather Service.

Those tornadoes ranged in strength from EF0 to EF4.

Below is a video from the May 4 tornado near Arcadia, Kansas.

KCTV5 will have much more on the 20th anniversary later in the day.

