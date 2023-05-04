18th & Vine businesses hope for growth following NLBM announcement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With a brand new Negro Leagues Baseball Museum coming to the 18th & Vine District, businesses are looking forward to growth in the area.

Both the baseball and jazz museums are seen as being the heart of the historic district.

With new developments in progress, business owners in the area are excited to be a part of its much-needed growth.

“It’s very important for this area to keep growing, because it is a staple,” said Andrea Shelby, owner of Kansas City Blues and Jazz Juke House.

“Juke House” has been in business for 16 years. Shelby said the new additions will only help them continue to grow and keep their history alive.

“It’s just been a struggle to get people down here because, if there’s no one down here -- no traffic, no businesses -- it’s hard to get people to come,” she said.

Part of their success as one of the last restaurants standing in the district is loyal customers, something they need more of.

“My uncle Benny, Calvin and Shelby, they were the originators of one the Black entertainers’ nightclubs in Kansas City,” she said. “So, my dad’s vision: to come down here, to be a part of the historic Jazz District. So, we brought our own customers. Well, they came and supported us.”

Just down the street, 180V Barber Salon owner Joey Thomas said the museum is just another great achievement for the area. He’s hopeful he’ll get more foot traffic and heads to give cuts to.

“I definitely think it’s going to be a tourist location for local and foreign tourists,” said Thomas.

In the past, Thomas said he’s teamed up with the baseball museum for several community outreach programs. He hopes that partnership will continue with the new facility being built.

“I think it will definitely be a boost in revenue for us. It would be a great opportunity to be more exposed, to work with them, if there’s any opportunity to do partnerships with the barbershops and the museum,” said Thomas.

The museum is on a five-year building plan. It will cost $25 million. They’re currently looking for donations.

