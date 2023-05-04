1 killed in Wednesday evening crash on Highway 291 in Liberty

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after a Wednesday evening crash on Highway 291 in Liberty killed a driver.

According to the police department, the three-vehicle crash happened near where the highway intersects with Middlebrook Drive.

Their initial investigation has found that a Ford F-150 was going south on the highway when it lost control and crossed into the northbound lanes.

The pickup truck then hit two other vehicle and rolled onto its side.

The person driving the F-150 died at the scene. He has been identified as 20-year-old Damian Gunn of Kansas City, Missouri.

The people in the two vehicles that were hit, as well as a passenger in the pickup truck, were not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

