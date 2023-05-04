Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

1 killed in Wednesday evening crash on Highway 291 in Liberty

Generic.
Generic.(Arizona's Family)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after a Wednesday evening crash on Highway 291 in Liberty killed a driver.

According to the police department, the three-vehicle crash happened near where the highway intersects with Middlebrook Drive.

Their initial investigation has found that a Ford F-150 was going south on the highway when it lost control and crossed into the northbound lanes.

The pickup truck then hit two other vehicle and rolled onto its side.

The person driving the F-150 died at the scene. He has been identified as 20-year-old Damian Gunn of Kansas City, Missouri.

The people in the two vehicles that were hit, as well as a passenger in the pickup truck, were not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Piper Carter, a 19-year-old University of Kansas student, was found dead in her sorority house...
Overland Park community remembers KU student found dead in sorority house
Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford, 31 and Jacob Morrill, 30 of Des Moines
Iowa couple charged with leaving child behind on a trip to Kansas City
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
A child died after being shot in Kansas City, Kansas, on Wednesday evening.
KCK police investigate, look for vehicle after child is killed in shooting

Latest News

FILE - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner.
Embattled St. Louis prosecutor resigns amid calls for ouster
Family identified 6-year-old Sir'Antonio Alphonso Brown (left) as the victim of Wednesday...
Family identifies 6-year-old boy killed in KCK shooting
The Urban League of Greater Kansas City issued a no confidence vote for city manager Brian...
Civil rights organizations issue ‘no confidence’ vote for city manager Brian Platt
Generic.
Cyclist dies after colliding with semi on April 13
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Donovan Smith (76) lines up during a NFL...
Chiefs sign offensive tackle Donovan Smith to 1-year deal