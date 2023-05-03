Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

SCAM: Health officials warn Kansans to throw out unsolicited COVID-19 tests

FILE
FILE(wvir)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - If an unsolicited COVID-19 test shows up in the mail, county health officials have warned residents to throw the scam attempts away.

The Riley County Health Department took to Facebook on Wednesday, May 3, to warn residents that if they have received a COVID-19 test in the mail that they did not order, the test should immediately be thrown away.

Officials indicated that scammers have now made an attempt to use these mailed tests to target Medicare recipients. When the test is mailed back, the scammer steals the Medicare information attached and submits false claims.

If residents would like an at-home COVID-19 test, RCHD said it still offers them for free. Free at-home-test kits can also be ordered from the U.S. Post Office.

For more information about how to get tested for COVID-19, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Piper Carter, a 19-year-old University of Kansas student, was found dead in her sorority house...
Overland Park community remembers KU student found dead in sorority house
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Generic.
Elementary student in Olathe ‘unknowingly’ brought gun to school

Latest News

Kevin March.
Grandview man sentenced for kidnapping, raping women in Kansas City
FILE - Andrew Lester appears in court to answer charges of first-degree assault and armed...
Attorney wants court records sealed in Ralph Yarl shooting
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
WATCH: Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
FILE — The Lawrence Police Department stated a fight involving students took place at the...
No injuries, 1 in custody following fight at Lawrence Free State High School
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against...
Patrick Mahomes to call ‘Riders Up!’ at 149th Kentucky Derby this weekend