Revamping the review process: How you can appeal your property valuation in Jackson County

House with keys in front door
House with keys in front door
By Nathan Brennan
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Over the last several years, property valuations have gone through the roof, which means property taxes have also skyrocketed. For many in Jackson County, they’ve been calling for open communication during the evaluation process.

Back in 2019, a lawsuit was filed against the Jackson County Assessor’s Office, deeming the valuations unconstitutional. Some homeowners claimed their property valuation had nearly doubled.

This time around, the department said they are focusing on transparency with homeowners. The department has increased its staff from 60 to 100 people in order to avoid confusion similar to years prior. The Assessor’s Office has also incorporated new technology for homeowners appealing a valuation.

Here is the checklist for Jackson County homeowners trying to appeal their property valuation.

  • The home must have a value increase of 15 percent or more.
  • The home cannot be newly constructed.
  • Improvements cannot have been made to the home.

If these requirements apply, you can file an appeal and request an interior inspection. You can follow this link for a full outline of the appeal process.

