Prairie Village police look for hit-and-run suspect after pedestrian is injured

(Via the Prairie Village Police Department)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Prairie Village Police Department is looking for a suspect after a pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run.

According to the police, it happened Tuesday at 12:07 p.m. in the 2800 block of Somerset Drive.

Police went to the scene after someone called and said a hit-and-run had left someone injured.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man on the sidewalk who had non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect was driving a white Ford pickup with a KC Royals vanity plate on the front. It is missing a driver’s side mirror.

The truck was last seen going east on Somerset toward State Line Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prairie Village police at 913-642-6868 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

