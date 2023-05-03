No injuries, one in custody following fight at Lawrence Free State High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in obtaining information on a fight Wednesday at Free State High School.

The Lawrence Police Department stated a fight involving students took place at the school, and a firearm was involved.

Nobody was shot, police said, and a suspect was taken into custody. Officers also said witnesses ran off, and they have been requested to speak with law enforcement.

The Lawrence Police Department asked that anyone with information call (785) 832-7509 or the CrimeStoppers tipline.

