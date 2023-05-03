Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

No injuries, one in custody following fight at Lawrence Free State High School

FILE — The Lawrence Police Department stated a fight involving students took place at the...
FILE — The Lawrence Police Department stated a fight involving students took place at the school, and a firearm was involved.(Provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in obtaining information on a fight Wednesday at Free State High School.

The Lawrence Police Department stated a fight involving students took place at the school, and a firearm was involved.

Nobody was shot, police said, and a suspect was taken into custody. Officers also said witnesses ran off, and they have been requested to speak with law enforcement.

The Lawrence Police Department asked that anyone with information call (785) 832-7509 or the CrimeStoppers tipline.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes arrested, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Piper Carter, a 19-year-old University of Kansas student, was found dead in her sorority house...
Overland Park community remembers KU student found dead in sorority house
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Generic.
Elementary student in Olathe ‘unknowingly’ brought gun to school

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against...
Patrick Mahomes to call ‘Riders Up!’ at 149th Kentucky Derby this weekend
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes arrested, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford, 31 and Jacob Morrill, 30 of Des Moines
Iowa couple charged with leaving child behind on a trip to Kansas City
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, holds the Super Bowl trophy as he...
Mahomes, Kelce set to square off with NBA stars in The Match