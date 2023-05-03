MSHP: Medical event leads to fatal I-70 crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died after suffering an unknown medical event and crashing his vehicle on I-70 Tuesday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 61-year-old man from Concordia, Missouri, crashed the 1999 Jeep Cherokee he was driving when he suffered an unknown medical event while driving on eastbound I-70 at the 27.6 mile-marker.

According to MSHP, after the medical event the Jeep traveled uncontrolled off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert before coming to rest in the grass north of Outer Road.

The crash occurred at 5:24 p.m. according to MSHP. The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 6:45 p.m.

MSHP troopers were assisted by the Oak Grove Police Department in an investigation into the crash.

