Motorcycle crash kills 1 in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcycle crash just after midnight in Kansas City, Missouri, left one person dead.

Police said a black Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle went off the right side of U.S. Highway 169 and struck a guardrail after failing to negotiate a curve in the roadway.

KCPD said the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred. It happened at 12:03 a.m. Wednesday according to police.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the vehicle and declared dead at the scene. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

