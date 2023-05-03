Aging & Style
Motorcycle crash kills 1 in KCMO

By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcycle crash just after midnight in Kansas City, Missouri, left one person dead.

Police said a black Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle went off the right side of U.S. Highway 169 and struck a guardrail after failing to negotiate a curve in the roadway.

KCPD said the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred. It happened at 12:03 a.m. Wednesday according to police.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the vehicle and declared dead at the scene. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

