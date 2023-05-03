Aging & Style
Mahomes, Kelce set to square off with NBA stars in The Match

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, holds the Super Bowl trophy as he and tight end Travis Kelce walk on the stage at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The duo will take their championship pedigree to the golf course in June during the latest edition of The Match. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)(Steve Luciano | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City’s best sporting duo is looking outside their comfort zone for some extra competition.

On Wednesday, the PGA Tour announced that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce will compete in the latest edition of The Match. This time, they’ll take on another championship-winning duo of teammates in Golden State Warriors guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

The 12-hole match will be televised on TNT and will be played on June 29 at the Wynn Las Vegas.

It will be the eighth version of The Match -- and the second that features Mahomes. Last year, Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen lost on the final hole to Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Curry also has a history with the event. The four-time NBA champion teamed up with Peyton Manning in 2020, losing 4-and-3 to Charles Barkley and Phil Mickelson.

In 2017 and 2018, Curry competed in events on the Korn Ferry Tour. Mahomes and Kelce have each made a habit of participating in the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament, a celebrity golf tournament held each summer in Lake Tahoe.

