Grandview man sentenced for kidnapping, raping women in Kansas City

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Grandview man will spend 25 years in prison for kidnapping, assaulting and raping women in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 43-year-old Kevin March pleaded guilty to the multiple felony charges he was facing. He received five-year sentences for one count of first-degree sodomy and two counts of first-degree rape. The sentences were set to run consecutively for a total of 15 years for those crimes.

The judge also sentenced him to 10 years in prison for four counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of first-degree robbery, and one count of first-degree assault. He received a four-year sentence for three counts of third-degree assault. The sentences for all 10 of those counts were set to run concurrently.

The group of sentences that resulted 15 years and the group that resulted 10 years were set to run consecutively to each other, however. Thus, March will spend 25 years in prison.

According to court records, women who have no relation to each other told KCPD detectives how March forced them to ingest drugs, perform sex acts on him and others, assaulted and injured them, and stole property from them. Some of them were bound for hours.

There was one incident in May of 2019 and three incidents in January of 2020.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.